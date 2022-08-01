Market Movers: Designer Brands (DBI) Jumps 5.13% to Close at $15.17 August 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DBI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Designer Brands Inc - Class A (NYSE:DBI) gained $0.74 to close Monday at $15.17.

The company started at $14.33 and shares fluctuated between $15.33 and $14.25 with 810,632 shares trading hands.

Designer Brands is averaging 1,201,116 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have rose 1.88% YTD.

Designer Brands is set to release earnings on 2022-08-31.

About Designer Brands Inc - Class A

Designer Brands is one of North America'slargest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories. The Company operates a portfolio of retail concepts in nearly 700 locations under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse®, The Shoe Company® and Shoe Warehouse® banners. The Company designs and produces footwear and accessories through Camuto Group, a leading manufacturer selling in more than 5,400 stores worldwide. Camuto Group owns licensing rights for the Jessica Simpson® footwear business and footwear and handbag licenses for Lucky Brand®. In partnership with a joint venture with Authentic Brands Group, the Company also owns a stake in Vince Camuto®, Louise et Cie®, and others.

