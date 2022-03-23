Market Movers: Descartes Systems (DSGX) Loses 2.59% to Close at $76.74 March 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DSGX - Market Data & News Trade

Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares moved 2.59% today on 110,273 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 247,075 shares traded.

After today’s close at $76.74 the company has a 50 day moving average of $71.65.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-01.

Descartes Systems lost 4.72% so far this year.

About Descartes Systems Group Inc

Descartes is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use its modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Its headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and it has offices and partners around the world.

