Market Movers: DermTech (DMTK) Climbs 4.40% to Close at $11.74 March 15

Shares of DermTech Inc (NASDAQ:DMTK) moved 4.40% higher on March 15 to close at $11.74.

744,993 traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 582,213 shares.

DermTech has moved 17.66% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About DermTech Inc

DermTech is the leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by its non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech's mission is to transform dermatology with its non-invasive skin genomics platform, to democratize access to high quality dermatology care, and to improve the lives of millions. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments.

