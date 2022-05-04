Market Movers: Delta Apparel (DLA) Climbs 8.11% to Close at $31.34 May 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DLA - Market Data & News

Today, Delta Apparel Inc. (NYSE:DLA) was up $2.35 to end the day Wednesday at $31.34.

The company opened at $30.50 and shares fluctuated between $32.63 and $30.25 with 136,440 shares trading hands.

Delta Apparel is averaging 16,935 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 2.52% YTD.

Delta Apparel anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Delta Apparel Inc.

Delta Apparel, Inc., along with its operating subsidiaries, Salt Life, LLC, M. J. Soffe, LLC, and DTG2Go, LLC, is an international design, marketing, manufacturing, and sourcing company that features a diverse portfolio of core activewear and lifestyle apparel and related accessory products. The Company specializes in selling casual and athletic products through a variety of distribution channels and distribution tiers, including department stores, mid and mass channels, e-retailers, sporting goods and outdoor retailers, independent and specialty stores, and the U.S. military. The Company's products are also available direct-to-consumer at its branded retail stores and on its websites at www.saltlife.com, www.coastapparel.com, www.soffe.com and www.deltaapparel.com. The Company's operations are located throughout the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico, and it employs approximately 8,300 people worldwide.

