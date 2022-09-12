Market Movers: Deciphera (DCPH) Climbs 11.89% to Close at $20.23 September 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DCPH - Market Data & News Trade

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading higher 11.89% to $20.23 on September 12.

1,612,211 shares were traded today in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 833,001 shares.

The company's stock has climbed 85.06% so far in 2022.

Deciphera shares have moved between $6.51 and $37.99 over the past twelve months.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-11-01.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc

Deciphera is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer. The Company is leveraging its proprietary switch-control kinase inhibitor platform and deep expertise in kinase biology to develop a broad portfolio of innovative medicines. In addition to advancing multiple product candidates from its platform in clinical studies, QINLOCK is Deciphera's FDA-approved switch-control kinase inhibitor for the treatment of fourth-line gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST). QINLOCK is also approved for fourth-line GIST in Canada and Australia.

