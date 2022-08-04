Market Movers: Decibel (DBTX) Loses 6.04% to Close at $4.51 August 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DBTX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Decibel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DBTX) lost $0.29 to close Thursday at $4.51.

The company began the day at $4.80 and shares fluctuated between $4.86 and $4.51 with 33,264 shares trading hands.

Decibel is averaging 110,819 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have increased 3.23% YTD.

Decibel is set to release earnings on 2022-08-10.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Decibel visit the company profile.

About Decibel Therapeutics Inc

Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, one of the largest areas of unmet need in medicine. Decibel has built a proprietary platform that integrates single-cell genomics and bioinformatic analyses, precision gene therapy technologies and expertise in inner ear biology. Decibel is leveraging its platform to advance gene therapies designed to selectively replace genes for the treatment of congenital, monogenic hearing loss and to regenerate inner ear hair cells for the treatment of acquired hearing and balance disorders. Decibel’s pipeline, including its lead gene therapy program, DB-OTO, to treat congenital, monogenic hearing loss, is designed to deliver on our vision of a world in which the privileges of hearing and balance are available to all.

To get more information on Decibel Therapeutics Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Decibel Therapeutics Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles