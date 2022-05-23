Market Movers: Daily Journal (DJCO) Climbs 9.02% to Close at $267.80 May 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DJCO - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) traded 9.02% higher on May 23 to close at $267.80.

5,137 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 4,318 shares.

Daily Journal has moved 31.14% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Daily Journal Corporation

Daily Journal Corporation is an American publishing company and technology company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company has offices in Corona, Oakland, Riverside, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, and Santa Ana in California, and in Denver, Colo.; Logan, Utah; and Phoenix, Arizona.

