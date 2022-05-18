Market Movers: Dada Nexus (DADA) Sheds 2.79% to Close at $6.63 May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DADA - Market Data & News Trade

Dada Nexus Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) shares lost 2.79% today on 2,166,683 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 1,419,467 shares traded.

After closing today at $6.63 the company has a 50 day moving average of $7.93.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-15.

Dada Nexus lost 48.18% so far this year.

About Dada Nexus Ltd - ADR

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform.

