Market Movers: D.R. Horton (DHI) Loses 5.20% to Close at $74.16 August 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DHI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) was down $4.07 to finish the day Tuesday at $74.16.

The company started at $76.97 and shares fluctuated between $77.87 and $74.04 with 3,767,226 shares trading hands.

D.R. Horton is averaging 3,496,585 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have shed 27.44% YTD.

D.R. Horton expects its next earnings on 2022-11-08.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on D.R. Horton visit the company profile.

About D.R. Horton Inc.

D.R. Horton, Inc., America's Builder, has been the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002. Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 88 markets in 29 states across the United States and closed 65,388 homes during its fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. The Company is engaged in the construction and sale of high-quality homes through its diverse brand portfolio that includes D.R. Horton, Emerald Homes, Express Homes and Freedom Homes ranging from $150,000 to over $1,000,000. D.R. Horton also provides mortgage financing, title services and insurance agency services for homebuyers through its mortgage, title and insurance subsidiaries.

To get more information on D.R. Horton Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: D.R. Horton Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles