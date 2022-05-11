Market Movers: CytomX (CTMX) Loses 6.74% to Close at $1.66 May 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CTMX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) fell $0.12 to end the day Wednesday at $1.66.

The company started at $1.77 and shares fluctuated between $1.82 and $1.65 with 1,163,908 shares trading hands.

CytomX is averaging 1,180,663 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 58.89% YTD.

CytomX is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About CytomX Therapeutics Inc

CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company with a vision of transforming lives with safer, more effective therapies. CytomX is developing a novel class of investigational conditionally activated antibody therapeutics, based on its Probody® technology platform, for the treatment of cancer. CytomX has strategic drug discovery and development collaborations with AbbVie, Amgen, Astellas, and Bristol Myers Squibb.

