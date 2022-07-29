Market Movers: Culp (CULP) Sheds 6.52% to Close at $5.02 July 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CULP - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Culp Inc. (NYSE:CULP) moved 6.52% lower on July 29 to close at $5.02.

29,197 traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 90,828 shares.

Culp has moved 42.02% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-31.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Culp visit the company profile.

About Culp Inc.

Culp, Inc. is one of the world's largest marketers of mattress fabrics for bedding and upholstery fabrics for residential and commercial furniture. The company markets a variety of fabrics to its global customer base of leading bedding and furniture companies, including fabrics produced at Culp's manufacturing facilities and fabrics sourced through other suppliers. Culp has manufacturing and sourcing capabilities located in the United States, Canada, China, Haiti, Turkey, and Vietnam.

To get more information on Culp Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Culp Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles