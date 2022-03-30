Market Movers: Credicorp (BAP) Sheds 2.27% to Close at $173.00 March 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BAP - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) moved 2.27% lower on March 30 to close at $173.00.

663,045 traded hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 568,721 shares.

Credicorp has gained 45.01% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Credicorp Ltd

Credicorp Ltd. is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru - BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and Atlantic Security Bank.

