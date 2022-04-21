Market Movers: Crane (CR) Loses 1.24% to Close at $109.36 April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CR - Market Data & News Trade

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading down 1.24% to $109.36 on April 21.

238,820 shares traded hands while the 30-day daily average of 282,323 shares.

The company's stock has moved 9.37% so far in 2022.

About Crane Co.

Crane Co. is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products. Founded in 1855, Crane Co. provides products and solutions to customers in the chemicals, oil & gas, power, automated payment solutions, banknote design and production and aerospace & defense markets, along with a wide range of general industrial and consumer related end markets. The Company has four business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Crane Co. has approximately 11,000 employees in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.

