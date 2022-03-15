Market Movers: Covenant Logistics (CVLG) Jumps 2.91% to Close at $22.65 March 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CVLG - Market Data & News Trade

Covenant Logistics Group Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:CVLG) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading higher 2.91% to $22.65 on March 15.

90,478 shares traded today while the 30-day daily average of 98,192 shares.

The company's stock has risen 16.83% so far in 2022.

Covenant Logistics shares have traded in a range between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-25.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Covenant Logistics visit the company profile.

About Covenant Logistics Group Inc - Class A

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. Primary services include asset based expedited, dedicated, and irregular route truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management, and freight brokerage capability. In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing is an affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. Covenant's Class

To get more information on Covenant Logistics Group Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Covenant Logistics Group Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles