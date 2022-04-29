Market Movers: Consumer Portfolio Service, (CPSS) Sheds 2.56% to Close at $11.40 April 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CPSS - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) traded 2.56% down on April 29 to close at $11.40.

93,904 exchanged hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 104,417 shares.

Consumer Portfolio Service, is down 1.27% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-21.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Consumer Portfolio Service, visit the company profile.

About Consumer Portfolio Service, Inc.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems or limited credit histories. The company purchases retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.

To get more information on Consumer Portfolio Service, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Consumer Portfolio Service, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins Cohere Technologies Focused on 5G Fixed Wireless Access: Jeff Kagan Arizona Sonoran Copper Raises C$35 Million, Including Strategic Investment by Rio Tinto