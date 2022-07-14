Market Movers: Confluent Class A (CFLT) Sheds 5.55% to Close at $23.48 July 14

Confluent Inc Class A (NASDAQ:CFLT) shares lost 5.55% today on 1,354,359 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 3,655,918 shares traded.

With today’s closing at $23.48 the company has a 50 day moving average of $22.92.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

Confluent Class A has moved 67.39% so far this year.

