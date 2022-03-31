Market Movers: Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Loses 3.48% to Close at $90.53 March 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange COLM - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Columbia Sportswear Co. (NASDAQ:COLM) fell $3.26 to end the day Thursday at $90.53.

The company began the day at $93.29 and shares fluctuated between $93.98 and $90.49 with 324,068 shares trading hands.

Columbia Sportswear is averaging 426,710 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 3.42% YTD.

Columbia Sportswear anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Columbia Sportswear Co.

Columbia Sportswear Company has assembled a portfolio of brands for active lives, making it a leader in the global active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment industry. Founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the company's brands are today sold in approximately 90 countries. In addition to the Columbia® brand, Columbia Sportswear Company also owns the Mountain Hardwear®, SOREL®, and prAna® brands.

