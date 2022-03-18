Market Movers: Cohen & Steers (CNS) Climbs 2.61% to Close at $82.82 March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CNS - Market Data & News Trade

Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) shares gained 2.61% today on 245,807 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 82,524 shares traded.

With today’s closing at $82.82 the company has a 50 day moving average of $79.64.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-20.

Cohen & Steers lost 12.15% so far this year.

About Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

