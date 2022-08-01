Market Movers: Cogent (COGT) Drops 7.03% to Close at $10.31 August 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange COGT - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) fell $0.78 to finish the day Monday at $10.31.

The company opened at $11.10 and shares fluctuated between $11.45 and $10.25 with 796,551 shares trading hands.

Cogent is averaging 690,282 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have increased 29.25% YTD.

Cogent expects its next earnings on 2022-08-15.

About Cogent Biosciences Inc

Cogent Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The most advanced clinical program, PLX9486, is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. KIT D816V is responsible for driving systemic mastocytosis, a serious disease caused by unchecked proliferation of mast cells. Exon 17 mutations are also found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), a type of cancer with strong dependence on oncogenic KIT signaling. Cogent Biosciences is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

