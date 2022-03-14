Market Movers: Codiak (CDAK) Gains 4.44% to Close at $4.71 March 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CDAK - Market Data & News Trade

Codiak Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CDAK) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading higher 4.44% to $4.71 on March 14.

154,781 shares were traded today compared to the 30-day daily average of 171,541 shares.

The company's stock has risen 59.52% so far in 2022.

Codiak shares have traded in a range between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Codiak Biosciences Inc

Codiak is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of exosome-based therapeutics, a new class of medicines with the potential to transform the treatment of a wide spectrum of diseases with high unmet medical need. By leveraging the biology of exosomes as natural intercellular transfer mechanisms, Codiak has developed its proprietary engEx Platform to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design, engineer and manufacture novel exosome therapeutic candidates. Codiak has utilized its engEx Platform to generate a deep pipeline of engineered exosomes aimed at treating a broad range of diseases, spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease.

