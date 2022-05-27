Market Movers: Co-Diagnostics (CODX) Gains 10.66% to Close at $5.50 May 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CODX - Market Data & News Trade

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading up 10.66% to $5.50 on May 27.

2,764,925 shares were traded today while the 30-day daily average of 279,335 shares.

The company's stock has risen 44.34% so far in 2022.

Co-Diagnostics shares have moved between $3.66 and $11.82 over the past twelve months.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Co-Diagnostics Inc

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

