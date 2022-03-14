Market Movers: CNA (CNA) Gains 4.27% to Close at $46.67 March 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CNA - Market Data & News Trade

CNA Financial Corp. (NYSE:CNA) shares moved 4.27% today on 277,027 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 218,740 shares traded.

After today’s close at $46.67 the company has a 50 day moving average of $44.96.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-02.

CNA has gained 5.91% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on CNA visit the company profile.

About CNA Financial Corp.

CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe, backed by more than 120 years of experience and approximately $45 billion of invested assets.

To get more information on CNA Financial Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: CNA Financial Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles