Market Movers: Clearfield (CLFD) Sheds 5.60% to Close at $61.57 June 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CLFD - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) was down $3.65 to end the day Tuesday at $61.57.

The company began the day at $64.00 and shares fluctuated between $64.90 and $61.16 with 234,003 shares trading hands.

Clearfield is averaging 141,057 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 22.74% YTD.

Clearfield anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-21.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Clearfield visit the company profile.

About Clearfield Inc

Clearfield, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. Its "fiber toanywhere" platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center and military markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year.

To get more information on Clearfield Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Clearfield Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles