Market Movers: Churchill Downs, (CHDN) Drops 2.32% to Close at $221.78 March 31

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading down 2.32% to $221.78 on March 31.

147,463 shares traded hands compared to the 30-day daily average of 196,436 shares.

The company's stock dropped 5.75% so far in 2022.

Churchill Downs, shares have fluctuated between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About Churchill Downs, Inc.

Churchill Downs Incorporated is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by iconic flagship event, the Kentucky Derby. The Company owns and operates three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines in Kentucky. It also owns and operates TwinSpires, one of the largest and most profitable online wagering platforms for horse racing, sports and iGaming in the U.S. and it has seven retail sportsbooks. The Company is also a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals and 200 table games.

