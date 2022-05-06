Market Movers: Chico`s Fas, (CHS) Sheds 3.97% to Close at $5.08 May 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CHS - Market Data & News Trade

Chico`s Fas, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading down 3.97% to $5.08 on May 6.

2,596,197 shares traded today while the 30-day daily average of 2,048,387 shares.

The company's stock has fallen 1.67% so far in 2022.

Chico`s Fas, shares have traded in a range between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About Chico`s Fas, Inc.

Chico's FAS is a Florida-based fashion company founded in 1983 on Sanibel Island, Fla. The Company reinvented the fashion retail experience by creating fashion communities anchored by our Most Amazing Personal Service, which put the customer at the center of everything we do. As one of the leading fashion retailers in North America, Chico's FAS is a company of three unique brands - Chico's®, White House Black Market® and Soma® - each thriving in their own white space, founded by women, led by women, providing solutions that millions of women say give them confidence and joy. The Company has a passion for fashion, and each day, we provide clothing, shoes and accessories, intimate apparel and expert styling in our brick-and-mortar boutiques, digital online boutiques and through Style Connect, the Company's proprietary digital styling tool that enables customers to conveniently shop wherever, whenever and however they prefer. As of August 1, 2020, the Company operated 1,313 stores in the U.S. and sold merchandise through 69 international franchise locations in Mexico and 2 domestic franchise airport locations.

