Market Movers: Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) Jumps 10.62% to Close at $11.25 August 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CSSE - Market Data & News Trade

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:CSSE) shares have risen 10.62% today on 158,873 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 79,171 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $11.25 the company has a 50 day moving average of $8.24.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-10.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment lost 26.52% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment visit the company profile.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc - Class A

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns a majority stake in Crackle Plus, a company formed with Sony Pictures Television, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

To get more information on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

3 Ways Finance Teams Can Navigate Inflation Through Automation Inflation Continues To Drive Interest Rates Higher Bitcoin Poised To Dramatically Gain Adoption Kagan: IBM Watson Health Fails, Becomes Merative After Acquisition