Market Movers: Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Climbs 6.64% to Close at $0.83 July 8

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) moved 6.64% up on July 8 to close at $0.83.

195,956 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 99,887 shares.

Chembio Diagnostics is down 31.73% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Chembio Diagnostics Inc.

Chembio is a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on detecting and diagnosing infectious diseases, including COVID-19, sexually transmitted disease, and fever and tropical disease. Coupled with Chembio's extensive scientific expertise, its novel DPP technology offers broad market applications beyond infectious disease. Chembio's products are sold globally, directly and through distributors, to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

