Market Movers: Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Jumps 2.80% to Close at $35.24 March 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CAKE - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Cheesecake Factory Inc. (NASDAQ:CAKE) rose $0.96 to close Monday at $35.24.

The company opened at $34.74 and shares fluctuated between $35.45 and $34.04 with 794,110 shares trading hands.

Cheesecake Factory is averaging 1,170,179 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 12.44% YTD.

Cheesecake Factory anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Cheesecake Factory visit the company profile.

About Cheesecake Factory Inc.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is a leader in experiential dining. The company is culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. The Cheesecake Factory currently owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory®, North Italia® and a collection within the Fox Restaurant Concepts subsidiary. Internationally, 27 The Cheesecake Factory® restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Its bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2020, the company were named to the FORTUNE Magazine '100 Best Companies to Work For®' list for the seventh consecutive year.

To get more information on Cheesecake Factory Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Cheesecake Factory Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles