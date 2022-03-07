Market Movers: Charles Schwab (SCHW) Loses 3.62% to Close at $76.36 March 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SCHW - Market Data & News Trade

Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading down 3.62% to $76.36 on March 7.

7,948,292 shares exchanged hands compared to the 30-day daily average of 8,274,706 shares.

The company's stock dropped 5.59% so far in 2022.

Charles Schwab shares have fluctuated between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About Charles Schwab Corp.

Charles Schwab believes in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. The company has a history of challenging the status quo in its industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing its clients' goals with passion and integrity.

