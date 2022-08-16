Market Movers: Centessa (CNTA) Gains 10.03% to Close at $4.28 August 16

Today, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) was up $0.39 to end the day Tuesday at $4.28.

The company began the day at $3.96 and shares fluctuated between $4.52 and $3.96 with 156,849 shares trading hands.

Centessa is averaging 139,422 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 65.45% YTD.

Centessa is set to release earnings on 2022-11-14.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Centessa visit the company profile.

To get more information on Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

The Future of Smartphones is Still Unfolding: Jeff Kagan These Stocks are Sending a Signal (Like Amazon in 2008) It Isn’t a Recession Until This Group of Economists Says So What You Should Know About Europe's Energy Wars