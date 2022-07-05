Market Movers: Canaan (CAN) Climbs 7.12% to Close at $3.46 July 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CAN - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Canaan Inc - ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) was up $0.23 to close Tuesday at $3.46.

The company started at $3.17 and shares fluctuated between $3.46 and $3.11 with 1,763,237 shares trading hands.

Canaan is averaging 2,453,071 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 37.28% YTD.

Canaan anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-18.

About Canaan Inc - ADR

Established in 2013, Canaan Inc. provides high-performance computing solutions to efficiently solve complex problems. In 2016, Canaan successfully initiated the production of its first 16nm chip and passed the test to receive China's national high-tech enterprise certification. In 2018, Canaan achieved major technological breakthroughs to launch the K210, the world's first-ever RISC-V-based edge artificial intelligence (AI) chip, which is now widely used for access control in situations such as smart door locks and more. Canaan Inc. is currently focused on the research and development of advanced technology, including such areas as AI chips, AI algorithms, AI architectures, system on a chip (SoC) integration and chip integration. Using the AI chip as its base, Canaan Inc. has established an intellectual value chain. Canaan Inc. also provides a suite of AI service solutions and is able to tailor these solutions to the needs of its partners.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

