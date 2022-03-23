Market Movers: Camden National (CAC) Drops 2.52% to Close at $48.41 March 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CAC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Camden National Corp. (NASDAQ:CAC) moved 2.52% lower on March 23 to close at $48.41.

24,857 exchanged hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 63,968 shares.

Camden National has moved 3.94% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-26.

About Camden National Corp.

Camden National Corporation is the largest publicly traded bank holding company in Northern New England with $4.4 billion in assets and 650 employees. Camden National Bank, its subsidiary, is a full-service community bank founded in 1875 in Camden, Maine. Dedicated to customers at every stage of their financial journey, the bank offers the latest in digital banking, complemented by personalized service with 61 banking centers, 24/7 live phone support, 71 ATMs, and additional lending offices in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. For the past two years, Camden National Bank was named "Customer Experience Leader in U.S. Retail Banking" by Greenwich Associates, and in 2019, it was the only New England based organization included in Sandler O'Neill's "Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star" list of high-performing financial institutions. The Finance Authority of Maine has awarded Camden National Bank as "Lender at Work for Maine" for ten years. Comprehensive wealth management, investment, and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management.

