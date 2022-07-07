Market Movers: Camber Energy (CEI) Jumps 6.35% to Close at $0.39 July 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CEI - Market Data & News

Today, Camber Energy Inc (NYSE:CEI) was up $0.0235 to finish the day Thursday at $0.39.

The company opened at $0.37 and shares fluctuated between $0.40 and $0.37 with 25,450,929 shares trading hands.

Camber Energy is averaging 24,013,000 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have shed 56.47% YTD.

Camber Energy anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Camber Energy visit the company profile.

About Camber Energy Inc

Based in Houston, Texas, Camber Energy (NYSE American: CEI) is a growth-oriented energy company. Through its majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, Inc., Camber owns interests in oil and natural gas assets in the Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent regions.

