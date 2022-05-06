Market Movers: Caci - Registered Shares (CACI) Drops 3.08% to Close at $262.70 May 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CACI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Caci International Inc. - Registered Shares - Class A (NYSE:CACI) fell $8.34 to end the day Friday at $262.70.

The company started at $269.15 and shares fluctuated between $270.26 and $261.94 with 139,334 shares trading hands.

Caci - Registered Shares is averaging 150,287 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have gained 0.68% YTD.

Caci - Registered Shares expects its next earnings on 2022-08-10.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Caci - Registered Shares visit the company profile.

About Caci International Inc. - Registered Shares - Class A

CACI’s approximately 23,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address its customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. The Company's culture based on a good character, innovation, and excellence drives its success and earns recognition as a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the Company consistently deliver strong shareholder value.

To get more information on Caci International Inc. - Registered Shares - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Caci International Inc. - Registered Shares - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations Aeglea BioTherapeutics Raises $45 Million Via Registered Direct Offering