Market Movers: Bumble (BMBL) Drops 5.10% to Close at $27.93 June 17

Shares of Bumble Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:BMBL) traded 5.10% down on June 17 to close at $27.93.

6,095,689 exchanged hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 2,084,772 shares.

Bumble lost 13.08% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-10.

About Bumble Inc - Class A

Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Badoo and Bumble, two of the world’s highest-grossing dating apps with millions of users worldwide. The Bumble platform enables people to connect and build equitable and healthy relationships. Founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, the Bumble app is one of the first dating apps built with women at the center, and the Badoo app, which was founded in 2006, is one of the pioneers of web and mobile dating products. Bumble currently employs over 600 people in offices in Austin, Barcelona, London, and Moscow.

