Market Movers: Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Jumps 2.55% to Close at $77.26 April 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BMY - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) rose $1.92 to end the day Thursday at $77.26.

The company started at $75.40 and shares fluctuated between $77.28 and $75.30 with 20,287,219 shares trading hands.

Bristol-Myers Squibb is averaging 15,154,516 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have gained 22.79% YTD.

Bristol-Myers Squibb anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-29.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Bristol-Myers Squibb visit the company profile.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases.

To get more information on Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles