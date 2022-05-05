Market Movers: BrightSphere (BSIG) Jumps 2.76% to Close at $21.21 May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BSIG - Market Data & News Trade

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (NYSE:BSIG) shares gained 2.76% today on 532,356 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 555,453 shares traded.

After today’s close at $21.21 the company has a 50 day moving average of $22.83.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

BrightSphere lost 19.34% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on BrightSphere visit the company profile.

About BrightSphere Investment Group Inc

BrightSphere is a diversified, global asset management company with approximately $157 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2020. Through its five world-class investment management Affiliates, BrightSphere offers sophisticated investors access to a wide array of leading quantitative and solutions-based, private and public market alternative, and liquid alpha strategies designed to meet a range of risk and return objectives.

To get more information on BrightSphere Investment Group Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: BrightSphere Investment Group Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Stocks To Watch in 5G Wireless Growth Wave: Jeff Kagan Betting Against Elon Musk Has Not Been Profitable Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins