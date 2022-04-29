Market Movers: Bright Horizons Family, (BFAM) Sheds 5.16% to Close at $114.24 April 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BFAM - Market Data & News Trade

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading down 5.16% to $114.24 on April 29.

503,367 shares traded hands while the 30-day daily average of 323,785 shares.

The company's stock has moved 4.31% so far in 2022.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc.

Bright Horizons® is a leading global provider of high-quality child care and early education, back-up care, and workplace education services. For more than 30 years, the company has partnered with employers to support workforces by providing services that help working families and employees thrive personally and professionally. Bright Horizons operates approximately 1,000 child care centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and India, and serve more than 1,300 of the world's leading organizations. Bright Horizons' child care centers, back-up child and elder care, and workforce education programs, including tuition program management, education advising, and student loan repayment, help employees succeed at each life and career stage.

