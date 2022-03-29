Market Movers: Brandywine Realty (BDN) Jumps 2.77% to Close at $14.46 March 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BDN - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was up $0.39 to close Tuesday at $14.46.

The company started at $14.18 and shares fluctuated between $14.52 and $14.14 with 1,668,284 shares trading hands.

Brandywine Realty is averaging 1,535,114 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have increased 6.28% YTD.

Brandywine Realty expects its next earnings on 2022-04-20.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that invests in office buildings in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Austin. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned interests in 173 properties containing 24.3 million net rentable square feet.

