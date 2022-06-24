Market Movers: Boxlight (BOXL) Gains 5.36% to Close at $0.74 June 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BOXL - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Boxlight Corporation - Class A (NASDAQ:BOXL) traded 5.36% up on June 24 to close at $0.74.

226,144 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 291,675 shares.

Boxlight is down 49.28% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Boxlight Corporation - Class A

Boxlight Corporation is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch® and Mimio®. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services.

