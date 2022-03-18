Market Movers: Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Jumps 3.57% to Close at $65.06 March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BPMC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) moved 3.57% up on March 18 to close at $65.06.

1,227,298 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 787,539 shares.

Blueprint Medicines lost 41.35% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Blueprint Medicines Corp

Blueprint Medicines is a global precision therapy company that invents life-changing medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders. Applying an approach that is both precise and agile, the company creates therapies that selectively target genetic drivers, with the goal of staying one step ahead across stages of disease. Since 2011, Blueprint has leveraged its research platform, including expertise in molecular targeting and world-class drug design capabilities, to rapidly and reproducibly translate science into a broad pipeline of precision therapies. Today, the company is delivering its approved medicines to patients in the United States and Europe, and the company is globally advancing multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy.

