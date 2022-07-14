Market Movers: Blue Apron (APRN) Drops 10.50% to Close at $3.75 July 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange APRN - Market Data & News Trade

Blue Apron Holdings Inc - Class A (NYSE:APRN) shares lost 10.50% today on 2,000,640 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 3,182,676 shares traded.

With today’s closing at $3.75 the company has a 50 day moving average of $3.32.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-02.

Blue Apron lost 37.74% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Blue Apron visit the company profile.

About Blue Apron Holdings Inc - Class A

Blue Apron's vision is 'better living through better food.' Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity and challenge their abilities to see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Through its mission to spark discovery, connection and joy through cooking, Blue Apron continuously focuses on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while minimizing its carbon footprint, reducing food waste, and promoting diversity and inclusion.

