Market Movers: Blackstone (The) (BX) Gains 2.44% to Close at $122.85 March 18

Blackstone Inc (NYSE:BX) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading up 2.44% to $122.85 on March 18.

10,450,451 shares exchanged hands while the 30-day daily average of 4,597,270 shares.

The company's stock has climbed 6.30% so far in 2022.

Blackstone (The) shares have fluctuated between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-21.

About Blackstone Inc

Blackstone is one of the world’s leading investment firms. It seeks to create positive economic impact and long-term value for its investors, the companies it invests in, and the communities in which it works. It does this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. its $619 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis.

