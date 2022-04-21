Market Movers: BlackRock Capital (BKCC) Drops 3.00% to Close at $4.21 April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BKCC - Market Data & News Trade

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) shares lost 3.00% today on 454,219 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 257,997 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $4.21 the company has a 50 day moving average of $4.16.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-02.

BlackRock Capital has moved 11.22% so far this year.

About BlackRock Capital Investment Corp

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company that provides debt and equity capital to middle-market companies. The Company's investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The Company invests primarily in the form of senior and junior secured and unsecured debt securities and loans, each of which may include an equity component.

