Market Movers: BK (BKTI) Sheds 9.02% to Close at $2.32 May 11

Shares of BK Technologies Corp (NYSE:BKTI) moved 9.02% lower on May 11 to close at $2.32.

9,483 traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 25,126 shares.

BK has moved 8.32% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About BK Technologies Corp

BK Technologies Corporation is an American holding company deeply rooted in the public safety communications industry, with its operating subsidiary manufacturing high-specification communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies is honored to serve our public safety heroes with reliable equipment when every moment counts. The Company’s common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol “BKTI”. Maintaining its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its web site at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.

