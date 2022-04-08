Market Movers: Biohavenmpany (BHVN) Loses 2.61% to Close at $118.48 April 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BHVN - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) traded 2.61% lower on April 8 to close at $118.48.

488,540 exchanged hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 556,630 shares.

Biohavenmpany has moved 11.72% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative, best-in-class therapies to improve the lives of patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, including rare disorders. Biohaven's neuroinnovation portfolio includes FDA-approved NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine and a broad pipeline of late-stage product candidates across three distinct mechanistic platforms: CGRP receptor antagonism for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine; glutamate modulation for obsessive-compulsive disorder, Alzheimer's disease, and spinocerebellar ataxia; and MPO inhibition for multiple system atrophy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

