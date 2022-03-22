Market Movers: Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Jumps 2.53% to Close at $17.04 March 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BGFV - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (NASDAQ:BGFV) was up $0.42 to close Tuesday at $17.04.

The company opened at $16.87 and shares fluctuated between $17.27 and $16.60 with 668,195 shares trading hands.

Big 5 Sporting Goods is averaging 1,013,010 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 11.22% YTD.

Big 5 Sporting Goods expects its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp

Big 5 is a leading sporting goods retailer in the western United States, operating 430 stores under the 'Big 5 Sporting Goods' name as of the fiscal quarter ended January 3, 2021. Big 5 provides a full-line product offering in a traditional sporting goods store format that averages 11,000 square feet. Big 5's product mix includes athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as a broad selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, home recreation, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation.

