Market Movers: Bicycle (BCYC) Sheds 4.10% to Close at $42.57 March 14

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics Plc - ADR (NASDAQ:BCYC) moved 4.10% down on March 14 to close at $42.57.

212,602 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 210,013 shares.

Bicycle has moved 27.07% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Bicycle Therapeutics Plc - ADR

Bicycle Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, referred to as Bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycles are fully synthetic short peptides constrained with small molecule scaffolds to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. This constraint facilitates target binding with high affinity and selectivity, making Bicycles attractive candidates for drug development. Bicycle's lead product candidate, BT1718, a Bicycle Toxin Conjugate (BTC) that targets MT1-MMP, is being investigated in an ongoing Phase I/IIa clinical trial in collaboration with the Centre for Drug Development of Cancer Research UK. Bicycle is also evaluating BT5528, a second-generation BTC targeting EphA2, in a company-sponsored Phase I/II trial. BT8009 is a BTC targeting Nectin-4, a well-validated tumor antigen, and is also currently being evaluated in a Company-sponsored Phase I/II trial. Bicycle is headquartered in Cambridge, UK with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in Lexington, MA.

