Market Movers: BGSF (BGSF) Climbs 3.29% to Close at $13.17 March 31

Shares of BGSF Inc (NYSE:BGSF) moved 3.29% up on March 31 to close at $13.17.

23,465 traded hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 17,697 shares.

BGSF is down 10.25% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About BGSF Inc

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, BGSF provides workforce solutions to a variety of industries through its various divisions in IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate (apartment communities and commercial buildings), and Light Industrial. BGSF has integrated several regional and national brands achieving scalable growth. The Company was ranked by Staffing Industry Analysts as the 70th largest U.S. staffing company in the 2020 update and the 45th largest IT staffing firm in 2018. The Company's disciplined acquisition philosophy, which builds value through both financial growth and the retention of unique and dedicated talent within BGSF's family of companies, has resulted in a seasoned management team with strong tenure and the ability to offer exceptional service to our field talent and client partners while building value for investors.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

