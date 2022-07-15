Market Movers: BGC Partners (BGCP) Climbs 5.97% to Close at $3.73 July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BGCP - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of BGC Partners Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:BGCP) moved 5.97% higher on July 15 to close at $3.73.

2,931,914 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 1,862,136 shares.

BGC Partners has moved 24.30% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About BGC Partners Inc - Class A

BGC Partners is a leading global brokerage and financial technology company. BGC specializes in the brokerage of a broad range of products, including fixed income (rates and credit), foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures. BGC also provides a wide variety of services, including trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services to a broad range of financial and non-financial institutions. Through brands including Fenics, BGC Trader, Capitalab, Lucera, and Fenics Market Data, BGC offers financial technology solutions, market data, and analytics related to numerous financial instruments and markets. BGC, BGC Trader, GFI, Fenics, Fenics Market Data, Capitalab, and Lucera are trademarks/service marks and/or registered trademarks/service marks of BGC Partners, Inc. and/or its affiliates. BGC's customers include many of the world's largest banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, and investment firms. BGC's Class A common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol 'BGCP'. BGC Partners is led by Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick.

